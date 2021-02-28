Dr. O'Dea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniel O'Dea, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel O'Dea, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Sharon Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Hudson Valley Cardiovascular Practice PC1 Columbia St Ste 200, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 473-0896
New England Psychiatric Associates LLC50 Hospital Hill Rd, Sharon, CT 06069 Directions (860) 364-4505
- Sharon Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing him for a number of years now, I love him. Caring, listens, explains, he is awesome and reassuring.
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- New York Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Dr. O'Dea has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Dea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. O'Dea speaks Spanish.
