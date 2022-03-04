Overview of Dr. Daniel Osei, MD

Dr. Daniel Osei, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Osei works at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Wrist Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.