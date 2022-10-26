See All Otolaryngologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Daniel Price, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Daniel Price, MD

Dr. Daniel Price, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Price works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Price's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 512-1667

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 26, 2022
    He is an outstanding surgeon. I consider him a friend too. I had successful procedure in December 2020. He removed several glands in my head. While I have some issues with lymphadema in my face the swelling I have is modest.
    Oct 26, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Price, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Price, MD

    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316926587
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    • Mayo Medical School
    • MAYO CLINIC
    • Mayo Medical School
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Price has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Price works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Price’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

