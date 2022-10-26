Dr. Daniel Pu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Pu, MD
Dr. Daniel Pu, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Elizabeth (Cardiology)125 Queens Rd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2409
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He saved my precious father's life. My dad actually has a follow up appointment with him this morning. Dr. Pu has never seen my father off of the ventilator. The entire Presby staff was remarkable. I told them, this is NOT your average 80-year-old. This is how God intended a man to be. My brother is severely disabled and my precious father, as soon as he was able to speak, said with a tear in his eye- "I want to see my son". They gave my father back to us. I wish I could be there today in person to thank Dr. Pu again for saving my father. Dr. Pu listened to me, they could not tell by looking at my father when he was broken, at death's door, and on a ventilator just how special my dad is. My father is not interested in easy, he is only happy when his family is safe & healthy. There is nothing average about either of my parents. Dr. Pu is a miracle worker, and I will forever be grateful. Thank you, Dr. Pu & the entire Presby staff.
- Interventional Cardiology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Male
- 1982960746
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Dr. Pu speaks Chinese.
