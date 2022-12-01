Dr. Daniel Ramirez Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Ramirez Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Ramirez Jr, MD
Dr. Daniel Ramirez Jr, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Dr. Ramirez Jr works at
Dr. Ramirez Jr's Office Locations
HCA Florida Heart and Vascular Care - Mercy3683 S Miami Ave Ste 500, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (786) 568-7547Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
HCA Florida Heart and Vascular Care - Kendall11760 SW 40th St Ste 352B, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (786) 568-7545
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We are so happy with dr Ramirez. He helped us so much. His surgery was a huge success
About Dr. Daniel Ramirez Jr, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1386933000
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Brookdale Medical Center
- Universidad Iberoamericana School of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ramirez Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ramirez Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez Jr has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and and Stenting, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramirez Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramirez Jr speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez Jr.
