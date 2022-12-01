Overview of Dr. Daniel Ramirez Jr, MD

Dr. Daniel Ramirez Jr, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and University of Mississippi Medical Center.



Dr. Ramirez Jr works at HCA Florida Heart and Vascular Care - Mercy in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and and Stenting along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.