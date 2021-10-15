Overview of Dr. Daniel Ryan, MD

Dr. Daniel Ryan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Ryan works at Daniel J. Ryan MD PC in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.