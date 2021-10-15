Dr. Daniel Ryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Ryan, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Ryan, MD
Dr. Daniel Ryan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Ryan's Office Locations
Daniel J. Ryan MD PC1113 Villa Linde Ct, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 733-1214
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for many years! Everyone in his practice is kind, knowledgeable and very friendly. Dr Ryan clearly is also extremely knowledgeable and had performed several surgeries on my eyes. I like how he explains everything he is doing during the exam. I am very pleased with this physician. He is a medical doctor with his speciality being Ophthalmology. I recommend this practice to those seeking a very good professional!
About Dr. Daniel Ryan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ryan has seen patients for Floaters, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan.
