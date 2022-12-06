Overview of Dr. Daniel Saltzstein, MD

Dr. Daniel Saltzstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Saltzstein works at Urology San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.