Dr. Daniel Saltzstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saltzstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Saltzstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Saltzstein, MD
Dr. Daniel Saltzstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Saltzstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Saltzstein's Office Locations
-
1
Urology San Antonio - Stone Oak18915 MEISNER DR, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 499-5158Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
North Central255 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 203, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 499-5158
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saltzstein?
Efficient, great bedside manner.
About Dr. Daniel Saltzstein, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1922088947
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Carleton College, Northfield, Mn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saltzstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saltzstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saltzstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saltzstein works at
Dr. Saltzstein has seen patients for Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saltzstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Saltzstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saltzstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saltzstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saltzstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.