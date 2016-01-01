Overview of Dr. Daniel Shapiro, MD

Dr. Daniel Shapiro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University.



Dr. Shapiro works at Mount Kisco Medical Group in Mount Kisco, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.