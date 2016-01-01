Dr. Daniel Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Shapiro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University.
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
Ambulatory Surgery Center of Westchester34 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 244-6759
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1043266935
- New York Eye And Ear Infirmary
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
