Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Stein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Stein, MD
Dr. Daniel Stein, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Stein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Stein's Office Locations
-
1
Daniel P. Stein MD PA5602 Marquesas Cir Ste 108, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 400-1211
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stein?
Telehealth visit was very focused on my needs. Dr.Stein was understanding, very clinical, and delightful. I can't recommend him highly enough. Have heard others praise him at the marijuana dispensary.
About Dr. Daniel Stein, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1124045695
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Mt Sinai MC
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein works at
Dr. Stein has seen patients for Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.