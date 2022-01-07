Dr. Daniel Storch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Storch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Storch, MD
Dr. Daniel Storch, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BRONX LEBANON HOSPITAL CENTER and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Arizona Cardiology Group20201 N Scottsdale Healthcare Dr Ste 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (602) 386-1100
Arizona Cardiology Group PC340 E Palm Ln Ste 175, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (602) 386-1100
- 3 1910 E Thomas Rd Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (480) 878-4740
Honorhealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center7400 E Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (602) 386-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I am surprised by the previous reviews. I found Dr. Stroch very thorough and knowledgeable and experienced in his field.
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- BRONX LEBANON HOSPITAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Storch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
