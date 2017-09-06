See All Dermatologists in Palmdale, CA
Dr. Daniel Taheri, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (53)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Taheri, MD is a Dermatologist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Dr. Taheri works at Advanced Dermatology in Palmdale, CA with other offices in Modesto, CA, Pahrump, NV, Ridgecrest, CA, Santa Clarita, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology Mobile Unit
    631 W Avenue Q Ste B, Palmdale, CA 93551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 947-9000
  2. 2
    La Laser Centermodesto Dermatology & Skin Cancer
    3105 McHenry Ave, Modesto, CA 95350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 575-2700
  3. 3
    Pahrump Dermatology/Skin Cancer
    2200 E Calvada Blvd Ste C, Pahrump, NV 89048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 727-9800
  4. 4
    Ridgecrest Dermatology
    1200 N China Lake Blvd Ste A, Ridgecrest, CA 93555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 446-9007
  5. 5
    Valencia Dermatology
    23861 McBean Pkwy Ste E21, Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 284-2600
  6. 6
    La Laser Centerwestwood Dermatology
    10884 Santa Monica Blvd Fl 3, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 446-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Antelope Valley Hospital
  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Sep 06, 2017
    Dr Taheri is an excellent, knowledgeable doctor, he's been practicing for over 24 years and really knows his stuff. He's great at fillers and botox. I won't go to anyone else, plus his prices are so much less than other beverly hills dermatologists. I wish I had found him sooner.
    Beverly Hills, CA — Sep 06, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Taheri, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Taheri, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1992774681
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Taheri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taheri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taheri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taheri has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taheri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Taheri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taheri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taheri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taheri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

