Dr. Daniel Torres, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Torres, MD
Dr. Daniel Torres, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Concussion, Cranial Trauma and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres' Office Locations
- 1 222 E 41st St, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 889-1931
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr. Torres! He works well with my team of doctors. He is proactive and super smart.
About Dr. Daniel Torres, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1588956528
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
