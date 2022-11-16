See All General Surgeons in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Daniel Vig, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Daniel Vig, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.

Dr. Vig works at North Carolina Surgery Rex Thoracic in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gallstones and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Carolina Surgery at Raleigh
    2800 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 300, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 784-7874
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Emergeortho (raleigh-duraleigh Road)
    10208 Cerny St Ste 106, Raleigh, NC 27617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 784-7874
  3. 3
    NC Surgery (Rex Surgical Specialists)
    11200 Governor Manly Way Ste 208, Raleigh, NC 27614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 784-7874

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 16, 2022
    He is outstanding in every way. Two surgeries and I am doing beautifully
    — Nov 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Daniel Vig, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194729020
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Vig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vig works at North Carolina Surgery Rex Thoracic in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Vig’s profile.

    Dr. Vig has seen patients for Hernia, Gallstones and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Vig. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

