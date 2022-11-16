Dr. Daniel Vig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Vig, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Vig, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Locations
North Carolina Surgery at Raleigh2800 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 300, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 784-7874Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Emergeortho (raleigh-duraleigh Road)10208 Cerny St Ste 106, Raleigh, NC 27617 Directions (919) 784-7874
NC Surgery (Rex Surgical Specialists)11200 Governor Manly Way Ste 208, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 784-7874
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is outstanding in every way. Two surgeries and I am doing beautifully
About Dr. Daniel Vig, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1194729020
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
Dr. Vig works at
