Overview of Dr. Daniel Washburn, MD

Dr. Daniel Washburn, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward, Fairview Regional Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, Newman Memorial Hospital, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center and Share Medical Center.



Dr. Washburn works at Springs Internal Medcn Assocs in Enid, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Graves' Disease, Diabetes Type 1 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.