Dr. Daniel Weiland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Weiland, MD
Dr. Daniel Weiland, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Weiland's Office Locations
1
Fairfield Surgery Center LLC305 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield, CT 06825 Directions (203) 337-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Orthopaedic Specialty Group PC760 River Rd, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 337-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 120 Waldemere Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06604 Directions (203) 337-2600
4
Fairfield County Imaging3101 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 337-2600
5
Big Smiles321 Boston Post Rd, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 337-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Weiland, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiland has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weiland speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiland.
