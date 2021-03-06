See All Oncologists in Aventura, FL
Dr. Daniel Weingrad, MD

Medical Oncology
4.2 (57)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Weingrad, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Weingrad works at HCA Florida Miami-Dade Surgical Specialists in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Miami-Dade Surgical Specialists
    21110 Biscayne Blvd Ste 400, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 563-7975
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aspiration (Breathing in Foreign Object) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Diseases of the Liver Chevron Icon
Malignant Diseases of the Pancreas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Microwave Treatment of Prostate Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Melanoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nipple Conditions Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Sentinel Node Biopsy Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Mar 06, 2021
    It was magnificent
    Gwendolyn Lewis — Mar 06, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Weingrad, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Weingrad, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    • 1518952936
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    • University of Maryland
    Medical Education
    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

