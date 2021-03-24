Dr. Daniel Whiting, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whiting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Whiting, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Whiting, MD
Dr. Daniel Whiting, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Missoula, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Bitterroot Health - Daly Hospital, Community Hospital Of Anaconda, Community Medical Center and Saint Patrick Hospital.
Northern Rockies Orthopaedics Pllp2740 South Ave W Ste 101, Missoula, MT 59804 Directions (406) 728-6101
Hospital Affiliations
- Bitterroot Health - Daly Hospital
- Community Hospital Of Anaconda
- Community Medical Center
- Saint Patrick Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Did both my hips-- replacements. Excellent Dr in all respects. Initial visit, clear explanations, surgery went perfect, great followup. Kind and caring.
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Whiting has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whiting on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
