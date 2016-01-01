See All Gastroenterologists in Winfield, IL
Dr. Danish Shahab, MD

Gastroenterology
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
9 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Danish Shahab, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Shahab works at Duly Health and Care in Winfield, IL with other offices in Warrenville, IL and Lombard, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Duly Health and Care
    25 N Winfield Rd, Winfield, IL 60190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 717-2600
    Monday
    6:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 8:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 8:30pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Duly Health and Care
    4575 Weaver Pkwy, Warrenville, IL 60555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 717-2600
  3. 3
    DuPage Medical Group
    2725 Technology Dr, Lombard, IL 60148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 348-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Colon Cancer Screening
Gallbladder Scan
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Colon Cancer Screening
Gallbladder Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Danish Shahab, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841533254
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

