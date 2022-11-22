Dr. Dann Byck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dann Byck, MD
Overview of Dr. Dann Byck, MD
Dr. Dann Byck, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Washington Terrace, UT. They completed their fellowship with Boston City Hospital|Mississippi Sports Medicine &amp; Orthopedic Center
Utah Orthopaedics5782 S 500 E, Washington Terrace, UT 84405 Directions (435) 254-5960
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
12 years after surgery and not one issue on a snapped patella!
About Dr. Dann Byck, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1679565758
Education & Certifications
- Kingsbrook Jewish - Beth Israel Medical Center NY
- Boston University School of Medicine Boston MA
