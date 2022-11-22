Overview of Dr. Dann Byck, MD

Dr. Dann Byck, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Washington Terrace, UT. They completed their fellowship with Boston City Hospital|Mississippi Sports Medicine &amp; Orthopedic Center



Dr. Byck works at Utah Orthopaedics in Washington Terrace, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.