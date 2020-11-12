Overview of Dr. Danny Bega, MD

Dr. Danny Bega, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bega works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Tremor and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.