Overview of Dr. Danny Ford, MD

Dr. Danny Ford, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sumter, SC. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mcleod Health Clarendon and Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.



Dr. Ford works at Sumter Orthopedics Associates in Sumter, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Steroid Injection and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.