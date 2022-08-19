Dr. Danny Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danny Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Danny Lee, MD
Dr. Danny Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Laser Eye Center1238 13th Ave Se, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 686-9000Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Laser Eye Center2317 Memorial Pkwy SW Ste 400, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 808-2000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee removed cataracts off of both eyes and my vision is better than it has been in years. He was kind, thorough, and answered all of my questions. His team was exemplary. Thank you Dr. Lee!
About Dr. Danny Lee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Louisville
- Jones Friedenwald Optha Inst Maryland Gen Hosp
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Korean.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.