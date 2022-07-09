Overview of Dr. Dante Pieramici, MD

Dr. Dante Pieramici, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Pieramici works at California Retina Consultants in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.