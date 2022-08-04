Overview of Dr. Dante Vacca, MD

Dr. Dante Vacca, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Vacca works at Sierra Neurosurgery Group in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.