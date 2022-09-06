See All Ophthalmologists in Towson, MD
Dr. Darab Hormozi, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Darab Hormozi, MD

Dr. Darab Hormozi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY.

Dr. Hormozi works at Maryland Aesthetic & Reconstructive Asc in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Chalazion, Eyelid Spasm and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Dr. Hormozi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maryland Aesthetic & Reconstructive Asc
    8415 Bellona Ln Ste 212, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 825-4022

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 06, 2022
    Dr. Hormozi and the assistant were knowledgeable and very competent in their pre assessment, communication during the procedure and results were excellent. Only thing I would improve upon was white detail as to what to expect in the 12 weeks post surgery
    Kristen H — Sep 06, 2022
    About Dr. Darab Hormozi, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1346316098
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darab Hormozi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hormozi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hormozi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hormozi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hormozi works at Maryland Aesthetic & Reconstructive Asc in Towson, MD. View the full address on Dr. Hormozi’s profile.

    Dr. Hormozi has seen patients for Excision of Chalazion, Eyelid Spasm and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hormozi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hormozi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hormozi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hormozi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hormozi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

