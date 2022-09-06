Overview of Dr. Darab Hormozi, MD

Dr. Darab Hormozi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY.



Dr. Hormozi works at Maryland Aesthetic & Reconstructive Asc in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Chalazion, Eyelid Spasm and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.