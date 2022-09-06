Dr. Darab Hormozi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hormozi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darab Hormozi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY.
Maryland Aesthetic & Reconstructive Asc8415 Bellona Ln Ste 212, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 825-4022
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Hormozi and the assistant were knowledgeable and very competent in their pre assessment, communication during the procedure and results were excellent. Only thing I would improve upon was white detail as to what to expect in the 12 weeks post surgery
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1346316098
- VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
Dr. Hormozi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hormozi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hormozi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hormozi has seen patients for Excision of Chalazion, Eyelid Spasm and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hormozi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hormozi speaks Persian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hormozi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hormozi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hormozi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hormozi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.