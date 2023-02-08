Dr. Dario Kunar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dario Kunar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dario Kunar, MD
Dr. Dario Kunar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Dr. Kunar's Office Locations
ENT Associates at GBMC, a division of The Centers For Advanced ENT Care6565 N Charles St Ste 601, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 821-5151Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Timonium Surgery Center LLC1954 Greenspring Dr Ste LL18, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 560-3301
Greater Baltimore Medical Center6701 N Charles St, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (443) 849-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Dario Kunar, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1982625109
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
