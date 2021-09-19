See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Encino, CA
Dr. Darius Gharib, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.2 (24)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Darius Gharib, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences.

Dr. Gharib works at LANDO, ULF, M.D. in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Encino
    16133 Ventura Blvd Ste 350, Encino, CA 91436 (818) 501-5201

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 19, 2021
    Dear Dr. Gharib, You are a true doctor in every sense and a wonderful human being. Thank you very much for taking care of Marjan’s niece. If there were a few more individuals like you in the world, the world would have been a much better place to live in. You are SPECIAL. Thank you again.
    Jahanshah Jomehri — Sep 19, 2021
    About Dr. Darius Gharib, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013929918
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Southern California
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darius Gharib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gharib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gharib has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gharib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gharib has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gharib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gharib. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gharib.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gharib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gharib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

