Overview

Dr. Darius Gharib, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences.



Dr. Gharib works at LANDO, ULF, M.D. in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.