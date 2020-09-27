Dr. Darlene Saheta, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saheta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darlene Saheta, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Darlene Saheta, DPM
Dr. Darlene Saheta, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University School Of Graduate Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Washington Health System Greene.
Dr. Saheta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Saheta's Office Locations
-
1
Family Foot & Ankle Center - Fairfax9918 Main St, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 470-7711Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Washington Health System Greene
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saheta?
She was very thorough and took into consideration my whole medical history. She listened and ordered all the necessary tests plus referred to an additional specialist. I trust her completely and she has a wonderful bedside manner.
About Dr. Darlene Saheta, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1356366264
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Barry University School Of Graduate Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saheta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saheta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saheta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saheta works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Saheta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saheta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saheta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saheta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.