Dr. Darrell Doucette, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darrell Doucette, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Locations
Alabama Surgical Associates250 Chateau Dr SW Ste 105, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 880-1977Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Douchette did my gastric sleeve in Dec 2017, he assured me that I would not have any air left in my stomach (which can be painful) , he was a man of his word. Along with the surgery, Tracy the dietician at the time, working out, and my changed eating habits, I am at the best health I have been in my adult life (51 years). I still see him to this day. His staff is great, cordial, and professional. My only thing is Dr. Douchette doesn’t spend a lot of time in the follow ups but he does answer my questions. I would recommend him without a doubt!
About Dr. Darrell Doucette, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachussetts Medical Center
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- NORWICH UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doucette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doucette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Doucette. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doucette.
