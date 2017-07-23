Dr. Darrell Reisner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reisner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darrell Reisner, MD
Overview of Dr. Darrell Reisner, MD
Dr. Darrell Reisner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Reisner's Office Locations
The Eye Center8316 Arlington Blvd Ste 235, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 573-8080
Loudoun Medical Group1901 N Beauregard St Ste 100, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 573-8080
Loudoun Medical Group44135 Woodridge Pkwy Ste 100, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Directions (703) 573-8080
The Eye Center8751 Sudley Rd Fl 2, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (571) 229-1155
The Eye Center21475 Ridgetop Cir Ste 300, Sterling, VA 20166 Directions (703) 767-6010
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Darrell Reisner is one of the best ophthalmologists I have had the pleasure to visit on a regular basis, after my cornea transplant at the Cleveland Clinic it was difficult to get comfortable with a new doctor touching and probing my eye. He has an awesome peaceful calming demeanor and is extremely up to date on the modern medicines and treatments.
About Dr. Darrell Reisner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1912095019
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- U Conn
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reisner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reisner accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reisner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reisner has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Drusen and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reisner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Reisner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reisner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reisner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reisner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.