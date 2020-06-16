Overview of Dr. Darren Barbacci, DPM

Dr. Darren Barbacci, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lancaster, PA.



Dr. Barbacci works at Lghp Fm Abbeyville in Lancaster, PA with other offices in Mechanicsburg, PA and Elizabethtown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.