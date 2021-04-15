Overview

Dr. Darren Sidney, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate College Of Medicine|SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.



Dr. Sidney works at Charleston Heart Specialists - Charleston in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.