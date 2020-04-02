Overview of Dr. Darryl Dirisio, MD

Dr. Darryl Dirisio, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Dirisio works at Neuroscience Institute in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.