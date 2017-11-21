See All Podiatrists in Lima, OH
Dr. Darryl Haycock, DPM

Podiatry
4.0 (16)
Map Pin Small Lima, OH
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Darryl Haycock, DPM

Dr. Darryl Haycock, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lima Memorial Health System and Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center.

Dr. Haycock works at Haycock Foot & Ankle Center LLC in Lima, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Haycock's Office Locations

    Haycock Foot and Ankle Center LLC
    2311 Baton Rouge, Lima, OH 45805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 228-3338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lima Memorial Health System
  • Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Metatarsus Adductus Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Darryl Haycock, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053362541
    Education & Certifications

    • Joint Township District Memorial Hospital
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darryl Haycock, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haycock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haycock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haycock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haycock works at Haycock Foot & Ankle Center LLC in Lima, OH. View the full address on Dr. Haycock’s profile.

    Dr. Haycock has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haycock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Haycock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haycock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haycock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haycock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

