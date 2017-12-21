Overview

Dr. Darshan Patel, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Suncoast Arrhythmia Care in Brooksville, FL with other offices in Hudson, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.