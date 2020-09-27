Dr. Daryl Colden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daryl Colden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daryl Colden, MD
Dr. Daryl Colden, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newburyport, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.
Dr. Colden works at
Dr. Colden's Office Locations
Colden & Seymour Ear Nose Throat & Allergy LLC1 Wallace Bashaw Way Ste 3002, Newburyport, MA 01950 Directions (978) 997-1550
Anna Jaques Hospital25 Highland Ave, Newburyport, MA 01950 Directions (978) 463-1000
Haverhill62 Brown St Ste 301, Haverhill, MA 01830 Directions (978) 521-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Anna Jaques Hospital
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Daryl Colden, MD, FACS performed surgery to fix my broken nose. Evidently, a true master of surgery. Of course with anyone doing surgery (especially on the face), I wanted to be completely confident in who I chose. Well, between the 2 surgeons I was considering, I'm glad I went with Dr. Colden because he had extensive experience and knowledge. My nose healed wonderfully and I would honestly recommend him to anyone who needs the same type of care. He was respectful, personable, and very intelligent. 5 stars for Dr. Colden
About Dr. Daryl Colden, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1073574042
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Colden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Colden works at
Dr. Colden has seen patients for Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Colden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.