Overview of Dr. Daryl Colden, MD

Dr. Daryl Colden, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newburyport, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Colden works at Colden & Seymour Ear Nose Throat & Allergy LLC in Newburyport, MA with other offices in Haverhill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.