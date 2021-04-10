Dr. David Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Abraham, MD
Overview of Dr. David Abraham, MD
Dr. David Abraham, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Berwick Hospital Center, Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.
Dr. Abraham works at
Dr. Abraham's Office Locations
Keystone Orthopaedic Specialists LLC1270 BROADCASTING RD, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (610) 372-1140
The Reading Neck & Spine Center at Pottsville48 Tunnel Rd Ste 202, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (610) 372-1140
Hospital Affiliations
- Berwick Hospital Center
- Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr A fixed my back and neck at different times over 10 years ago and I am still good... I was told for many years there was nothing that could be done until I found Dr A... he is straight forward like it or not but I wouldn’t trust anyone else!! Dr A just keep it real and compassionate..
About Dr. David Abraham, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Rothman Inst-Thomas Jefferson U
- Thomas Jefferson University
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Franklin and Marshall College
Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abraham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
