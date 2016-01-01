Dr. Alameda Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Alameda Jr, DPM
Dr. David Alameda Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Alameda Jr's Office Locations
Health Direction Medical Center Sc4959 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60641 Directions (773) 237-1122
Kgo-gi Inc.3004 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 237-1122
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. David Alameda Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alameda Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alameda Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alameda Jr works at
Dr. Alameda Jr has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alameda Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alameda Jr speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Alameda Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alameda Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alameda Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alameda Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.