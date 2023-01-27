See All Allergists & Immunologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. David Amran, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.0 (23)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Amran, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Door County Medical Center and Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Amran works at Sugar Land Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Center in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sugar Land Allergy Asthma & Immunology Center PA
    4820 Sweetwater Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 494-4600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Door County Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Combined Immunity Deficiency Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 27, 2023
    I have had bad allergies my entire life. I no longer have to be miserable and other than my shots I am hardly ever medicated anymore. I always refer him to family and friends. He is the best doctor for allergies, and I have seen highly recommended doctors over the years. I never base my opinions on office staff since I am only concerned with excellent treatment and results. He has been my doctor for over 25 years.
    D Wells — Jan 27, 2023
    About Dr. David Amran, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew
    • 1841294261
    Education & Certifications

    • TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Amran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amran works at Sugar Land Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Center in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Amran’s profile.

    Dr. Amran has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Amran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

