Dr. David Arbit, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Arbit, MD
Dr. David Arbit, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Arbit works at
Dr. Arbit's Office Locations
Nj Associates in Medicine PA31-00 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 796-2255
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr. Arbit is pretty amazing because he takes the time to listen to make sure you understand what’s being said, and then response to your concerns I’ve had in person visits as well as Tele visits, and the response I get is always based on what I was concerned about, and not simply because it was routine to him in addition to staff is pleasant and patient. It is a great practice
About Dr. David Arbit, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arbit has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arbit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arbit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Arbit works at
Dr. Arbit has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arbit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Arbit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arbit.
