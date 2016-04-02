Overview

Dr. Maziar Arya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Highland District Hospital.



Dr. Arya works at Trihealth Heart Institute in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Hillsboro, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.