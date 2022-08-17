Dr. David Auerbach, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Auerbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Auerbach, DO
Overview of Dr. David Auerbach, DO
Dr. David Auerbach, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They graduated from State University Of New York Stony Brook Department Of Ophthalmology and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Dr. Auerbach works at
Dr. Auerbach's Office Locations
-
1
Maitland Office790 Concourse Pkwy S Ste 200, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 767-6411
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Ambetter
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health First Health Plans
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MCM Maxcare
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Auerbach?
Dr. David Auerbach, DO performed lens replacement, due to cataracts, in both eyes. During both surgeries Dr. Auerbach corrected lifelong astigmatism, using a laser procedure. His skill is precise and he articulates information extremely well. Today, during my final post-surgery visit, Dr. Auerbach corrected a dry eye issue that I've had for many years. My experience with Dr. Auerbach has been exceptional.
About Dr. David Auerbach, DO
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1144268988
Education & Certifications
- Pavilion Of Voochees
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Mt Clemens General Hospital
- State University Of New York Stony Brook Department Of Ophthalmology
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Auerbach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Auerbach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Auerbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Auerbach works at
Dr. Auerbach has seen patients for Diplopia, Floaters and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Auerbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Auerbach speaks Spanish.
156 patients have reviewed Dr. Auerbach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Auerbach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Auerbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Auerbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.