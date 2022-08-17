See All Ophthalmologists in Maitland, FL
Dr. David Auerbach, DO

Ophthalmology
4.6 (156)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Auerbach, DO

Dr. David Auerbach, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They graduated from State University Of New York Stony Brook Department Of Ophthalmology and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.

Dr. Auerbach works at Eye Physicians Central Florida in Maitland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Floaters and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Auerbach's Office Locations

    Maitland Office
    790 Concourse Pkwy S Ste 200, Maitland, FL 32751 (407) 767-6411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health South Lake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diplopia
Floaters
Dry Eyes
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 17, 2022
    Dr. David Auerbach, DO performed lens replacement, due to cataracts, in both eyes. During both surgeries Dr. Auerbach corrected lifelong astigmatism, using a laser procedure. His skill is precise and he articulates information extremely well. Today, during my final post-surgery visit, Dr. Auerbach corrected a dry eye issue that I've had for many years. My experience with Dr. Auerbach has been exceptional.
    Kim Daniels — Aug 17, 2022
    About Dr. David Auerbach, DO

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1144268988
    Education & Certifications

    • Pavilion Of Voochees
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Mt Clemens General Hospital
    • State University Of New York Stony Brook Department Of Ophthalmology
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Auerbach, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Auerbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Auerbach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Auerbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Auerbach works at Eye Physicians Central Florida in Maitland, FL. View the full address on Dr. Auerbach’s profile.

    Dr. Auerbach has seen patients for Diplopia, Floaters and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Auerbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    156 patients have reviewed Dr. Auerbach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Auerbach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Auerbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Auerbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

