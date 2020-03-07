Overview

Dr. David Aune, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They completed their residency with Virginia Commonwealth University Health System



Dr. Aune works at Jordan Valley Medical Center in West Jordan, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.