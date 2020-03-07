Dr. David Aune, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aune is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Aune, MD
Overview
Dr. David Aune, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They completed their residency with Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
Dr. Aune works at
Locations
-
1
Jordan Valley Medical Center3580 W 9000 S, West Jordan, UT 84088 Directions (385) 347-5935Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Aune Family Medicine164 E 5900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (385) 347-5935
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid of Utah
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aune?
He is an excellent doctor and takes the time to listen to his patients. He never seems rushed and always take as much time as is needed to take care of whatever my issues are. It's a shame there aren't more doctors like him.
About Dr. David Aune, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1598722340
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aune has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aune accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aune has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aune works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Aune. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aune.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aune, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aune appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.