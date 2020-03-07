See All Family Doctors in West Jordan, UT
Dr. David Aune, MD

Family Medicine
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. David Aune, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They completed their residency with Virginia Commonwealth University Health System

Dr. Aune works at Jordan Valley Medical Center in West Jordan, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jordan Valley Medical Center
    3580 W 9000 S, West Jordan, UT 84088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 347-5935
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Aune Family Medicine
    164 E 5900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 347-5935

Experience & Treatment Frequency

VAP Lipid Testing
Skin Screenings
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
VAP Lipid Testing
Skin Screenings
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
School Physicals Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
Substance Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Utah
    • Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 07, 2020
    He is an excellent doctor and takes the time to listen to his patients. He never seems rushed and always take as much time as is needed to take care of whatever my issues are. It's a shame there aren't more doctors like him.
    Patti Newbold — Mar 07, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Aune, MD
    About Dr. David Aune, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598722340
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Aune, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aune is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aune has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aune has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Aune. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aune.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aune, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aune appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

