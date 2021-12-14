See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Plano, TX
Dr. David Baghdassarian, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Baghdassarian, MD

Dr. David Baghdassarian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.

Dr. Baghdassarian works at Women's Specialists Of Plano in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Baghdassarian's Office Locations

    Women's Specialists of Plano
    3809 W 15th St Ste A, Plano, TX 75075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 379-2416
    Women's Specialists of Plano Llp
    3801 W 15th St Ste 200 Bldg B, Plano, TX 75075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 379-2416

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Dec 14, 2021
    I love Dr. Baghdassarian (Dr B) he’s awesome. Great bedside manner, explains things well and really listens. He’s my favorite doctor and also feels like a friend. He cares about his patients on a personal level and always looks out for our well-being. He’s just cool guy. A lot of doctors are ready to talk before they even hear your question, not Dr. B. He takes the time to listen before speaking. Trisha (mammograms) is fantastic and makes you feel comfortable. They do mammograms/office visits/blood work all in one visit. I never have to wait very long. The front office staff is the best (Erica, Madison, Dawnette, Lassandra). They are always on top of everything and cheerful. Lani, my nurse, is awesome. My mom and my sister also go to Dr B and absolutely love everyone in the office! They are both professional and caring. Adriana is fantastic as well. She's always friendly and helpful. They all brighten my day. I have been going to them for years and every experience has been a good one.
    About Dr. David Baghdassarian, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1518151158
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education
    • Saba University / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Baghdassarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baghdassarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baghdassarian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baghdassarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baghdassarian works at Women's Specialists Of Plano in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Baghdassarian’s profile.

    Dr. Baghdassarian has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baghdassarian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Baghdassarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baghdassarian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baghdassarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baghdassarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

