Dr. David Baghdassarian, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Baghdassarian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Baghdassarian works at
Dr. Baghdassarian's Office Locations
Women's Specialists of Plano3809 W 15th St Ste A, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 379-2416
Women's Specialists of Plano Llp3801 W 15th St Ste 200 Bldg B, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 379-2416
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
I love Dr. Baghdassarian (Dr B) he’s awesome. Great bedside manner, explains things well and really listens. He’s my favorite doctor and also feels like a friend. He cares about his patients on a personal level and always looks out for our well-being. He’s just cool guy. A lot of doctors are ready to talk before they even hear your question, not Dr. B. He takes the time to listen before speaking. Trisha (mammograms) is fantastic and makes you feel comfortable. They do mammograms/office visits/blood work all in one visit. I never have to wait very long. The front office staff is the best (Erica, Madison, Dawnette, Lassandra). They are always on top of everything and cheerful. Lani, my nurse, is awesome. My mom and my sister also go to Dr B and absolutely love everyone in the office! They are both professional and caring. Adriana is fantastic as well. She's always friendly and helpful. They all brighten my day. I have been going to them for years and every experience has been a good one.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1518151158
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Saba University / School of Medicine
Dr. Baghdassarian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baghdassarian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baghdassarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baghdassarian works at
Dr. Baghdassarian has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baghdassarian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baghdassarian speaks French and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Baghdassarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baghdassarian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baghdassarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baghdassarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.