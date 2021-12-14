Overview of Dr. David Baghdassarian, MD

Dr. David Baghdassarian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Baghdassarian works at Women's Specialists Of Plano in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.