Dr. Baldinger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Baldinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Baldinger, MD
Dr. David Baldinger, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Baldinger works at
Dr. Baldinger's Office Locations
Millennium Physician Group13813 METRO PKWY, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 936-1343Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Baldinger's for 20+ years. He's thorough and prescribed the right medicine for my RA.
About Dr. David Baldinger, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Geo Washington U
- St Georges U
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baldinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baldinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baldinger has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Arthritis of the Elbow, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baldinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Baldinger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baldinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baldinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baldinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.