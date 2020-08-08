Overview of Dr. David Baranano, MD

Dr. David Baranano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Of Med|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.



Dr. Baranano works at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD, Frederick, MD and Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.