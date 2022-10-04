See All Psychiatrists in Pensacola, FL
Dr. David Bear, DO

Psychiatry
4.5 (143)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Bear, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.

Dr. Bear works at Emerald Coast Center for Neurological Disorders in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Navarre, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Nerve Conduction Studies and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Emerald Coast Center for Neurological Disorders - Pensacola
    1110 Airport Blvd Ste B, Pensacola, FL 32504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 438-1136
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Emerald Coast Neurology
    8880 Navarre Pkwy Ste 101, Navarre, FL 32566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 438-1136

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
  • Baptist Hospital
  • Gulf Breeze Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Nerve Conduction Studies
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Nerve Conduction Studies
Migraine

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Tension-Type Headache Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Stroke Prevention Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Pipefitters
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 143 ratings
    Patient Ratings (143)
    5 Star
    (122)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Oct 04, 2022
    He’s fantastic. Humorous and informative. Great bedside manner.
    Tonya Harrison — Oct 04, 2022
    About Dr. David Bear, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689643645
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
    Residency
    • Grand View Hospital
    Internship
    • Boston Medical Center|Martin Army Community Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Neurophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Bear, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bear is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bear has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Nerve Conduction Studies and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bear on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    143 patients have reviewed Dr. Bear. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bear.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bear, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bear appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

