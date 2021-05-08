Overview

Dr. David Bello, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Adventhealth Waterman, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Bello works at Scripts Pharmacy in Orlando, FL with other offices in Clermont, FL and Ocoee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.