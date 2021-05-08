Dr. David Bello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bello, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Bello, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Adventhealth Waterman, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Locations
1
Scripts Pharmacy1222 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 351-5384Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 100 N Dean Rd, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions (321) 841-6444
3
Orlando Health Physician Group Inc2080 Oakley Seaver Dr, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (321) 841-6444
4
Orlando Health Agent for Ohpg Inc.10000 W Colonial Dr Ste 282, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 351-5384
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Adventhealth Waterman
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bello is exceptionally kind, honest, approachable, sensible, informative, and informed. He thinks critically about very abstract, chemical, mechanical, physical, electrical, pathophysiological & pharmaceutical concepts. As a family member of one of his patients, and medical professional myself, I appreciate his keen understanding, willingness to engage in dialogue, answer questions, and educate patients (and their families) on complex phenomena in a way that feels both empowering and digestible. He strikes me as a natural teacher and is a provider that I trust. Thank you Dr. Bello.
About Dr. David Bello, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bello has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bello speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bello.
