Dr. David Bielema, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (90)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Bielema, MD

Dr. David Bielema, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.

Dr. Bielema works at Orthopedic Associates of Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Pelvic Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bielema's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Associates of Michigan
    1111 Leffingwell Ave NE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 459-7101
  2. 2
    Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
    555 Midtowne St NE Ste 105, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 459-7101
  3. 3
    Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan (oam)
    230 Michigan St NE Ste 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 459-7101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • University of Michigan Health - West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Pelvic Fracture
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Malunion of Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • National Elevator
    • Priority Health
    • Spectrum Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 90 ratings
    Patient Ratings (90)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 27, 2023
    The doctor and his staff are very helpful and informative. My hip is awesome, the only pain i ever had or have now is muscle pain, getting my hip back in shope after surgery. I was driving 21/2 weeks after surgery, having no bone on bone pain was Great! He assured my husband after my surgery he had nothing to worry about i would do just fine. I am feeling stronger every day and doing more and more, i haven't felt this good in years, i didn't just how much i was in before. I was on pain meds for 3 days after that just over the counter medicine i was impressed with how good i felt, i would recommend this doctor all day long!
    About Dr. David Bielema, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447248588
    Education & Certifications

    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Bielema, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bielema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bielema has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bielema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bielema works at Orthopedic Associates of Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Bielema’s profile.

    Dr. Bielema has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Pelvic Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bielema on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    90 patients have reviewed Dr. Bielema. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bielema.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bielema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bielema appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.