Dr. David Bock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Bock, MD
Dr. David Bock, MD is an Urology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Research Medical Center, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Bock works at
Dr. Bock's Office Locations
-
1
Kansas City Urology Care10701 Nall Ave Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 372-6462Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bock?
Very pleased with Dr. Bock and his staff. Dr. Bock has clearly explained my situation in terms I can understand.
About Dr. David Bock, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1386693026
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bock works at
Dr. Bock has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Prostate Cancer and Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Bock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.